Money & Banking

Amazon Pay receives fresh infusion of ₹700 crore from parent entity

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on October 08, 2020 Published on October 08, 2020

Ahead of its annual flagship festive season sale, Amazon infuses ₹700 crore into its payments arm Amazon Pay.

This fresh infusion of funds was made by its Singapore-based parent entity, Amazon Corporate Holdings Pvt Ltd and Amazon.com. Earlier this year, in January, Amazon Pay had received ₹1,355 crore from the holding company. With this latest infusion, Amazon Pay has received a total of ₹5,055 crore from its holding company since its inception in 2016.

Amazon Pay competes with PhonePe, Paytm and Google Pay at a time when digital transactions are witnessing a steady rise thanks to Covid-19 when people prefer contactless modes of payment.

Yesterday, Amazon India partnered with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) to provide customers with the facility to book reserved train tickets on Amazon. Customers will get a 10 per cent cashback of up to ₹100 on their first train ticket booking, and Prime members can avail 12 per cent cashback up to ₹120 for the same.

With this launch, Amazon Pay adds another travel category, thereby offering its customers a one-stop-shop for booking flights, bus and train tickets. All utility, mobile recharge and DTH bills can be paid using Amazon Pay.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 08, 2020
digital payments
Amazon.in
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.