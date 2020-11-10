Amazon Prime bags rights to stream New Zealand cricket in India

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
Amazon Prime Video has announced its first foray into live sports in India with the acquisition of India territory rights for New Zealand Cricket.
Amazon Prime Video becomes the first Indian streaming service to secure exclusive live cricket rights from a major cricketing board. Under the multi-year deal between Amazon and the New Zealand Cricket Board, Prime Video will become the one-stop streaming destination for all international cricket matches to be played in New Zealand for both men’s and women’s cricket across ODI, T20 and Tests starting late 2021. The deal includes Team India’s tour of New Zealand in early 2022, and a second tour, the dates for which will be announced later. The rights for 2020-2021 season starting later this month is intended to be syndicated by Amazon.
Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video, said: “We are excited to add India’s most-loved game cricket to our content selection for our Prime Video customers, and we are thrilled to work with New Zealand Cricket on this endeavor as they have a strong, passionate and much-loved cricket team, and the cricketing rivalry between the two countries has been fantastic. We are happy to make this collaboration with New Zealand Cricket our first live sport offering in India, and are confident that our Prime members will be delighted with this initiative”
“As we’ve said before, the future of live sport is streaming, and in Amazon Prime Video we have a partner right at the center of the industry; innovative, trend-setter and well-known for putting fans and subscribers first,” said David White, Chief Executive New Zealand Cricket. “India has always been important for viewership of NZC; no other country follows cricket like India, so it’s exciting to be announcing this agreement with India’s leading streamer,” he added.
This is the first time a streaming-only platform has won contract for live cricket matches. Earlier, Facebook had bagged the media rights of Spain’s top-division football championship, La Liga, for the Indian subcontinent. But it found the going tough without TV broadcasting.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
