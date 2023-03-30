Ambit Finvest has partnered with SKALEUP, the digital technology services arm of Bajaj Finserv Direct, to develop a D2C (direct-to-customer) instant loan application to give business loans to MSME business owners through a completely paperless and automated digital onboarding process.

“Through its API integrations with various tech-enabled and credit-related services and a unique rule engine-based decision-making process, the platform provides a seamless customer onboarding experience and ensures delivery of the maximum eligible loan amount in the shortest possible time without human intervention,” the company said in a release.

Ambit Finvest is the NBFC of the Ambit Group and has served over 50,000 MSME business owners and disbursed more than ₹3,500 crore in loans.

Bajaj Finserv Direct is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. SKALEUP is the digital technology services arm of the company, and will enable platform development for Ambit Finvest.

“SKALEUP’s Creditech solution is a low-code/no-code digital platform that enables data-driven decisions. This platform will enable Ambit Finvest to manage a broad range of processes and services, from digital journeys and multiple products to managing complex workflows involving sales, underwriting and operations,” Ashish Panchal, CEO of Bajaj Finserv Direct said.

