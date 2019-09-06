Amex launches credit card for millennials

American Express, the world’s largest card issuer by purchase volume, has launched the SmartEarn Credit Card for millennials in India.

The highlight of the credit card is reward points on everyday transactions such as ride-sharing, movie booking, and other online purchases.

This card carries an annual fee of ₹495, along with ₹500 cashback in the first year in the form of statement credit.

Manoj Adlakha, CEO-American Express Banking Corp, said: “At American Express, we recognise that millennials display clear and unique lifestyle preferences. The Smart Earn Credit Card is bundled with offerings that cater to millennial needs.”