Money & Banking

Amex launches credit card for millennials

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 06, 2019 Published on September 06, 2019

American Express, the world’s largest card issuer by purchase volume, has launched the SmartEarn Credit Card for millennials in India.

The highlight of the credit card is reward points on everyday transactions such as ride-sharing, movie booking, and other online purchases.

This card carries an annual fee of ₹495, along with ₹500 cashback in the first year in the form of statement credit.

Manoj Adlakha, CEO-American Express Banking Corp, said: “At American Express, we recognise that millennials display clear and unique lifestyle preferences. The Smart Earn Credit Card is bundled with offerings that cater to millennial needs.”

Published on September 06, 2019
credit cards and debit cards
foreign banks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Visually impaired can use note-identifying app offline: RBI