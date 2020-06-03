Amid a strong liquidity position, Chola’s bottomline takes a hit due to Covid-19 & macro provisions

Can we find the right balance in our labour laws?
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (CIFCL) has reported a profit after tax at ₹43 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 when compared with ₹292 crore in a year-ago period.
One-time provision of ₹504 crore towards Covid-19 and macro provisions, resulted in March 2020 quarterly PAT dropping to ₹43 crore. PAT before this provision was at ₹418 crore, which is up by 43 per cent for the quarter over the previous year, according to a statement.
The company’s total income was higher at ₹2,151 crore as against ₹1,885 crore in a year ago period, while interest income grew to ₹2,047 crore from ₹1,772 crore.
Disbursements were down by 36 per cent in Q4 due to shut down and it pulled down full-year disbursements, which fell four per cent to ₹29,091 crore (₹30,450 crore).
“As of March 20, while many in the industry were affected by the liquidity crunch due to Covid-19, Chola was strongly placed with sufficient liquidity to pass on the moratorium benefits to its customers, without having to avail any,” said Arun Alagappan, Managing Director of the company.
For the full year ended March 31, 2020, the company’s net profit was ₹1052 crore as against ₹1186 crore in the previous fiscal. Total income stood at ₹8653crore (₹6993 crore). On a comparable basis, PAT for 2019-20 was at ₹1387 crore before the one-time provision of ₹504 crore as against ₹1186 crore last year, registering a growth of 17 per cent.
The Company has created a one-time contingency provision of ₹284 crore towards probable losses against loans for which moratorium was extended. Over and above this, the company has also created a macro provision of ₹250 crore to meet contingencies that may arise post moratorium due to the global recession and economic slow-down.
In total, the company has set aside an additional provision of ₹534 crore (including ₹30 crore of Macro provision created in FY 19) to meet any contingencies that may arise in future due to the Covid-19 shut down.
Its assets under management grew by 16 per cent at ₹66,943 crore as of March 31, 2020 as compared to ₹57,560 crore in FY19.
The Company had closed March with a cash balance of ₹6446 crore and also had sanctioned lines of ₹4462 crore. This adequately covers the needs of the ALM process with no negative cumulative mismatches across all time buckets.
The company said the moratorium is extended for 76 per cent of customers – expected to be leveraged by them for the second stage (June-August) also. Chola has not availed moratorium so far on its borrowings, and it does not intend to avail any moratorium benefit.
Even after extending the moratorium to its customers, for the second phase, the cash position of the Company is adequate to meet all its maturities and fixed obligations till September 2020.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Neither a degree nor experience guarantees you a job or a stable career path any more
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
An IoT-enabled smart bin hopes to help in collection and segregation of refuse generated by the pandemic
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
I am 33 years old and I can take moderate to high risk. I currently invest every month in SBI Small Cap ...
Broad guidelines from authorities have created confusion among tenant and landlords
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of VIP Industries at current levels. After ...
On the 96th birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, a look at a new biography ...
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...