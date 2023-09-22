On a day that benchmark indices ended 0.3 per cent lower, Nifty PSU Bank Index rose 3.5 per cent to ₹5,215.05 on the back of news of inclusion of India’s government securities in JPMorgan’s Emerging Market Bond Index.

“Domestic markets closed on a sombre note as mixed cues from US and Asian markets weakened domestic investors’ confidence. Nevertheless, PSU bank stocks outperformed as India’s inclusion in JPMorgan’s Government Bond Index led to a decline in bond yields,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

While PSU bank stocks underperformed for most of the week, the shares saw a surge in buying interest on Friday after the news turned sentiment positive for the sector, analysts said. Except PSU and PSU banks, all indices posted a loss for the week.

Stocks surge

Stocks of banks such as Union Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of Baroda, Punjab & Sind Bank and Indian Bank led gains, rising 3.8-5.4 per cent. Central Bank was the outlier with the stock ending up 9.06 per cent. All 12 index constituents ended in the positive.

“A simple reason (for the PSU bank rally) maybe that PSU banks are holding more than required government securities in their HTM portfolios. That is possibly the reason sentiment has more positive for them,” said the treasury head of a major PSU bank.

The Nifty Bank Index, however, ended 0.03 per cent down whereas the Nifty Private Bank Index ended 0.09 per cent lower.

“The BankNifty index witnessed a significant double top breakdown pattern, which often signals a reversal in trend. This bearish pattern was largely influenced by selling pressure in HDFC Bank. The index breached its 20-day moving average (20 DMA) located at 45,000,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

Analysts peg the range for the Nifty Bank Index between 44,000 and 45,500 levels.

