Amit Jhingran assumes charge as new CGM of SBI, Hyderabad circle

Amit Jhingran has assumed charge as Chief General Manager, State Bank of India (SBI), Hyderabad Circle, on Monday.

“Jhingran joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1991 in Lucknow Circle and has rich experience in all facets of commercial banking such as retail credit, deposit mobilization, international banking operations and branch management,'' SBI said in a release.

Prior to being posted as Chief General Manager, Hyderabad Circle, Jhingran was the Chief Executive Officer, SBI Chicago, USA.

Jhingran took charge from Shri O.P.Mishra, who has been elevated as Deputy Managing Director of the Bank and posted at Corporate Centre, Mumbai as DMD (HR) & Circle Development Officer (CDO).