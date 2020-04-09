Anamika Roy Rashtrawar appointed MD & CEO of IFFCO Tokio

Anamika Roy Rashtrawar has taken charge as MD and CEO of General Insurance with effect from March 27, said a company release.

Prior to this elevation, Rashtrawar was whole-time director with the private general insurer, which she had joined in June 2018.

IFFCO Tokio General Insurance is a 51:49 joint venture between IFFCO and Tokio Marine Group.

Rashtrawad replaces Warendra Sinha, who retired from the company after leading it for three years.

A postgraduate in English from Kolkata University, Fellow of the Insurance Institute of India and a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter from The Institutes, USA, Radhtrawar has over three decades of experience in the insurance industry

US Awasthi, MD, IFFCO, expressed confidence that Rashtrawar will take the company to the next level of performance in terms of customer service, sustained growth and profitability.

Satoru Komiya, President and Group CEO, Tokio Marine Holdings, said: “We are excited that Rashtrawar, a professional with 30-year industry experience, will lead one of our most important joint ventures. I am confident that she will continue building the company and position IFFCO Tokio as the leading general insurer in the Indian market.”