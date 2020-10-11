Money & Banking

Ananthakrishna, former Karnataka Bank chairman, no more

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on October 11, 2020 Published on October 11, 2020

A file photo of Ananthakrishna

Ananthakrishna, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank Ltd, died of prolonged illness in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Ananthakrishna (74) is survived by wife and a son.

He served the bank as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of from 2000-2009. During his tenure the bank witnessed five-fold growth in business. He was the non-executive Chairman of the bank from 2009-2016.

A native of Bnatwal in Dakshina Kannada district, he did his schooling in Bantwal and studied science at St Aloysius College in Mangaluru. An MSc in mathematics, he had worked as a junior programmer in HAL before joining Karnataka Bank Ltd in 1971.

