Ananthakrishna, former Karnataka Bank chairman, no more

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Ananthakrishna, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank Ltd, died of prolonged illness in Mangaluru on Sunday.
Ananthakrishna (74) is survived by wife and a son.
He served the bank as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of from 2000-2009. During his tenure the bank witnessed five-fold growth in business. He was the non-executive Chairman of the bank from 2009-2016.
A native of Bnatwal in Dakshina Kannada district, he did his schooling in Bantwal and studied science at St Aloysius College in Mangaluru. An MSc in mathematics, he had worked as a junior programmer in HAL before joining Karnataka Bank Ltd in 1971.
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Promoters could have made a counter offer of ₹160-170 per share, according to market experts
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...