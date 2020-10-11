Ananthakrishna, former Karnataka Bank chairman, no more

Ananthakrishna, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank Ltd, died of prolonged illness in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Ananthakrishna (74) is survived by wife and a son.

He served the bank as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of from 2000-2009. During his tenure the bank witnessed five-fold growth in business. He was the non-executive Chairman of the bank from 2009-2016.

A native of Bnatwal in Dakshina Kannada district, he did his schooling in Bantwal and studied science at St Aloysius College in Mangaluru. An MSc in mathematics, he had worked as a junior programmer in HAL before joining Karnataka Bank Ltd in 1971.