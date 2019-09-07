Andhra Bank launches Sovereign Gold Bonds 2019-20-Series-IV scheme

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Andhra Bank has announced the opening of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2019-20 Series-IV notified by Government of India for public subscription.
The subscription will be open at all its branches spread over the country from September 9 to 13, 2019.
The issue price for the period is fixed at Rs 3,890 per gram with a discount of Rs 50 per gram if subscribed throuqh digital mode.
The price for investors applying through digital mode will be Rs 3,840.
Andhra Bank customers having Internet banking facility can apply online through internet banking for SGB Bonds and avail the discount.
The bonds will be restricted for sale to resident Indian entities including individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions who can apply for gold bonds.
The minimum subscription is 1 gram of gold and the maximum limit of subscription shall be 4 kg for individual, 4 kg for HUF and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April to March) notified by the Government from time to time.
The tenor of the bonds is 8 years with provision of premature cancellation after 5 years on the interest payment dates. RBI has notified a rate of interest of 2.50% per annum payable on half yearly basis, according to a statement from Andhra Bank.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
SBI (₹273.9) SBI was largely trading flat through the week within the ₹268 and ₹275 range. The biggest rally ...
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...