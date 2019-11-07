Money & Banking

Andhra Bank posts ₹70-cr Q2 profit

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 07, 2019 Published on November 07, 2019

Andhra Bank has earned a net profit of ₹70 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the bank posted a loss of ₹434 crore.

A 24 per cent reduction in provisions and contingencies and 7 per cent increase in operating profit, among others, resulted in the net profit, the bank said in a release on Thursday. Net interest income decreased by 2 per cent to ₹1,694 crore (₹1,728 crore), while net interest margin, too, came down to 3.23 per cent (3.44 per cent).

The gross and net non-performing assets stood at 16.91 per cent and 5.95 per cent, respectively.

Published on November 07, 2019
Andhra Bank
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
PMC Bank situation being closely monitored, says RBI