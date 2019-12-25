Andhra Bank receives best performing bank award

Travelling to see the flowers
Andhra Bank has received Best Performing Bank Award for RSETIs (2nd Rank) for 2018-19.
Kul Bhushan Jain, Executive Director of the Bank received the Award from Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, at NASC, PUSA, New Delhi at National Awards Distribution function organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development.
R.V. Ramana Rao, General Manager was present in the function. One of the RSETIs sponsored by Andhra Bank which is situated at Rajam in Srikakulam District, Andhra Pradesh also received Best performing RSETI award.
The Bank has established 14 Rural Self Employment Training Institutes under the MoRD Scheme across the country in States of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Kerala. All these Institutes function through ‘Andhra Bank Rural Development Trust’ established by the Bank in 1989. The Union MoRD has rated all these institutes as ‘AA’ for the year 2018-19.
The institutes impart skill among unemployed youth and facilitate them to establish rural enterprises and secure sustainable livelihoods.
During 2018-19, the institutes have trained 9,711 candidates, out of which 82 per cent of them are either self-employed or wage employee. Since inception, institutes have trained 1,81,760 candidates as on September 30, 2019, out of which 79 per cent of them are employed.
