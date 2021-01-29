Anish Shah to chair Mahindra Finance

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Friday announced the appointment of Anish Shah as the Chairman of the Board, effective April 2, 2021.

Shah is already a director of the company. He is the deputy managing director and group CFO of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

“He is designated to take over as the Managing Director and CEO of M&M Limited from April 2, 2021,” Mahindra Finance said in a statement.

Shah takes over from Dhananjay Mungale. Mungale shall continue to be an Independent Director on the Board of MMFSL.