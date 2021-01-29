Money & Banking

Anish Shah to chair Mahindra Finance

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 29, 2021 Published on January 29, 2021

Anish Shah (File Photo)

He is designated to take over as the Managing Director and CEO of M&M Limited from April 2, 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Friday announced the appointment of Anish Shah as the Chairman of the Board, effective April 2, 2021.

Shah is already a director of the company. He is the deputy managing director and group CFO of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

“He is designated to take over as the Managing Director and CEO of M&M Limited from April 2, 2021,” Mahindra Finance said in a statement.

Shah takes over from Dhananjay Mungale. Mungale shall continue to be an Independent Director on the Board of MMFSL.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 29, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.