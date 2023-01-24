American Express Banking Corp (AEBC) has appointed Anurag Gupta as the Vice President (VP) and Head of Global Merchant & Network Services in India, bringing both the acquiring and the network cards issuance teams under one leader.

In his new role, Anurag will be responsible for expanding the Amex merchant coverage and the network that issues American Express Cards via bank partnerships in India.

On his appointment, Anurag Gupta, said, “I am excited about the new role. India is witnessing an unprecedented growth in digital payments, and I am looking forward to the opportunities in the country and expanding our reach in the market, both on the acquiring and issuing side. I will work on deepening relationships with our existing partners, further penetrating portfolios, launching new products and driving more volume for all stakeholders.”

Gupta has been a part of American Express for over 18 years working across different businesses, functions, and roles in India and in other global markets.

He has a proven and consistent track record of driving the business P&L, managing strategic partners and large sales teams, leading global operations, customer servicing, as well as driving critical strategic projects.

