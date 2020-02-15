Any telco shutting shop not good for economy: SBI Chairman

Amidst speculation that SC verdict on AGR dues could lead to shutdown of a leading telecom player, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday said that any closure of any of the telcos at this juncture could be bad for the economy.

He however maintained that no formal communication from any of the telcos have been received post the SC verdict on AGR and the top three telcos of the country continue to be standard accounts for SBI, which is India’s largest commercial bank.

Kumar was responding to a query on the impact of Supreme Court directive of Friday asking telcos to pay their AGR dues by the midnight of February 14.