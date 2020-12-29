Money & Banking

ANZ India Business Chamber signs MoU with Spring Up Capital to help start-ups

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 29, 2020 Published on December 29, 2020

Chennai-headquartered ANZ India Business Chamber (ANZIBC), a non-profit organisation primarily focusing on promoting Indo-Australian trade, on Tuesday, said that it had signed an MoU with the Pune-based start-up accelerator Spring Up Capital to facilitate investments and business for their members to grow in the international market.

In a statement, ANZIBC said that the chamber is also working with several Australian brands to expand in the Indian market, particularly from the education, franchising, health supplements, cleaning products and renewal energy.

"This (MoU) will also be an opportunity for the growing number of women entrepreneurs and those with entrepreneurial ambitions," P. Santhosh, MD & CEO of ANZIBC was quoted in the release.

