AP CM Jagan asks bankers to support welfare schemes

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged bankers to extend support in implementing government welfare schemes and strengthen the rural economy.
Addressing the 213th State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting on Friday, the Chief Minister asked the bankers to focus on doubling farmers’ income, reducing investment costs, providing proper market facilities for produce, and to support farmers at the time of natural disasters.
He said the government has started various initiatives to reduce the investment cost to farmers. It has been providing financial assistance of ₹13,500 per annum through Rythu Bharosa Scheme. Fifty per cent of farmers in the State have less than half a hectare and 80 percent of investment cost to those farmers would be covered through this scheme.
He said ₹7,500 is credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries before kharif in May, ₹4,000 in October and ₹2,000 is given to the farmers for Sankranti in January. The State government has paid all arrears of previous government pertaining to interest-free loans and is encouraging farmers to take interest free loans. The government is also paying crop insurance premium for farmers.
He urged the bankers to provide loans to tenant farmers as they have been given Crop Cultivated Right Cards (CCRC).
The Chief Minister said the Self Help Groups have deposited ₹7,500 crore in their accounts for 2020–21. However, the interest paid by banks is only 3 per cent, but the same banks charge 11- 13 per cent interest.
G Rajkiran Rai, SLBC President and MD of Union Bank of India said the banks have given ₹2,80,519 crore as loans in Primary sector as on September this year and it’s 64.60 percent of total loans. Loans to the agricultural sector stood at ₹1,85,075 crore and this is 42.61 percent of the total loans.
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
₹1385 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1372135814001415 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
They may not be performing in restaurants, but are humming online
Every year, Delhi’s oldest burning ghat hosts thousands of gulls — in search of namkeen and respite from ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...