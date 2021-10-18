Money & Banking

APSEZ raises ₹ 1,000 crore via NCDs

PTI | Updated on October 18, 2021

NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE

New Delhi, Oct 18 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday said the company has raised ₹ 1,000 crore by allotment of secured, redeemable, and non-convertible debentures (NCD) on the private placement basis.

APSEZ in a BSE filing said that NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE Limited.

"With reference to above, we would like to inform that the company has raised ₹ 1,000 crore (Rupees One Thousand Crore only) today by allotment of 10,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of ₹ 10,00,000/- each on private placement basis," it said.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, the flagship transportation arm of the diversified Adani Group, is India's largest private ports and logistics company.

Published on October 18, 2021

Debentures and Bonds
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
