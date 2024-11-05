Aptus Value Housing Finance Ltd has registered a 16 per cent rise in standalone profit after tax at ₹137 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, when compared with ₹118 crore in the same period last year.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s profit after tax (PAT) surged by 22 per cent to ₹182 crore, up from ₹148 crore in Q2 of FY24.

Standalone total income for the quarter stood at ₹323 crore, an increase from ₹277 crore a year earlier.

Disbursements saw a significant growth of 26 per cent at ₹935 crore, compared to .₹745 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net profit in Q2 FY25

The Company achieved a 22 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit in Q2 FY25, driven by business growth, stable asset quality, and a continuous focus on enhancing productivity. We have sustained consistent growth, achieving an Asset Under Management (AUM) increase of 27 per cent year-on-year, supported by the addition of 24 branches since June 2024, in both existing and new States, including Odisha and Maharashtra,” P Balaji, Managing Director of the company, said.

The AUM grew 27 per cent to ₹9,679 crore as of September 30, 2024, compared to ₹7,604 crore a year ago. The company recorded a return on assets (ROA) of 7.77 per cent and a return on equity (ROE) of 18.30 per cent , among the best in the industry, attributed to operational efficiency and sound financial management.

For the half-year period ended September 30, 2024, standalone PAT increased to ₹264 crore, up from ₹238 crore in the first half of FY24. Consolidated PAT for the same period rose to .₹354 crore, compared to ₹290 crore in H1FY24.

While the company’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) increased to 1.25 per cent in the September 2024 quarter from 1.19 per cent in September 2023, it decreased from 1.30 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal year. Net NPA rose to 0.94 per cent , compared to 0.89 per cent in Q2 FY24, but fell from 0.98 per cent in June 2024.

“As part of its funding strategy, the company diversified its borrowings by issuing non-convertible debentures totalling ₹400 crore during Q2FY25. As of September 30, 2024, Aptus maintained a strong liquidity position of ₹1,239 crore, including undrawn sanctions of ₹550 crore from various banks. The company is well capitalized, with a net worth exceeding Rs.4,014 crore,” said Balaji.

Aptus Value Housing’s shares closed at ₹343.55 each, down 2.43 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday.