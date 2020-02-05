As coronavirus spreads rapidly, central banks spring into action

Global central bankers are biding their time as the coronavirus fallout reverberates through the world economy, which they had hoped was stabilising after its worst year since the financial turmoil of 2009.

While yet to respond with major stimulus, monetary policy makers across the globe have expressed concern and signalled a willingness to act if the virus delivers a sustained triple blow to demand, inflation and financial markets.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he would not hesitate to shield his economy. Australia, the developed economy most exposed to China, said it is still prepared to lower rates if needed, while stressing that it is important not to catastrophise.

On Wednesday, just before the Bank of Thailand cut its key rate and the Philippine central bank Governor hinted a similar move was imminent, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said there was sufficient room for its currency to ease if coronavirus weakens the economy. At the US Federal Reserve, Vice-Chairman Richard Clarida last week described the impact of the virus as an economic wild card.

The economic pain is playing out in real time. Nike became the latest company to warn of a hit, saying it had closed about half of its company-owned stores in China as a result of the outbreak, which it expects to have a material impact on its operations in the country. World Bank President David Malpass warned on Tuesday of an enormous amount of uncertainty.

The upshot is that after racing to the rescue of swooning economies in 2019, central bankers are again having to assess a fresh downside risk to their outlook and a new disinflationary impulse. Their hope is that the virus will soon be contained, enabling a swift bounce back in global growth, without them having to ease already loose monetary policy even further.

“Typically, what’s happened in the past, there may be a short-term impact of an epidemic or a pandemic, but longer term it seems to have relatively little influence, and I think many observers are hoping that will be true this time,” said former Fed Chair Janet Yellen. “But we don’t know where this is going, and to my mind it is clearly a source of uncertainty and risk to the global outlook.”

Policy dilemma

A dilemma for central banks is that their key rates are already at or near historical lows. Bloomberg Economics estimates show that benchmarks across major advanced economies are already back below neutral, the rate that balances full employment and low inflation. That may leave central banks reluctant to cut for fear of using up ammunition they might need to fight a future downturn. But they also could choose to cut in hopes of warding off a renewed economic downturn.

The SARS experience 17 years ago may offer reason not to panic. According to James McCormick, a strategist at Natwest Markets, the 2003 impact on growth and markets was short-lived and once it had passed, the global economy resumed its solid uptrend into the end of year.

Less confident is Erik Nielsen, group chief economist at UniCredit Bank, who had already been among the few economists to predict the Fed would cut rates this year before the virus hit the headlines.

“If the outbreak does not dissipate soon, the authorities in both China and elsewhere are likely to extend travel bans, people will stay at home, and the increase in uncertainty will cause consumers to delay consumption and firms to defer investment,” said Nielsen. “In other words, we think its way too early to dismiss this outbreak as just a brief interruption of constructive markets – as much as we wish it is.”

The Fed’s Clarida stressed that it was too soon to take a firm view on the spillovers to the US, while making clear that the country could absorb a temporary stutter.