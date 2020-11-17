As economy picks up, need for one-time debt restructuring will decrease: Crisil

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
There will be few takers among companies for one-time Covid-related debt restructuring as improving business sentiment and ongoing, gradual recovery minimise the need for it, according to Crisil.
A preliminary analysis of 3,523 non-MSME companies rated by the credit rating agency indicates that as many as 99 per cent of them are unlikely to opt for the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) one-time-debt-restructuring (OTDR).
The RBI had, on August 6, announced the scheme as a relief measure for non-MSME corporate borrowers having an aggregate exposure greater than ₹25 crore and were under stress due to the pandemic.
But of the Crisil sample, only 1 per cent indicated that they would apply for OTDR. This is despite two-thirds of the rated entities being eligible based on the parameters proposed by the KV Kamath Committee set up by the RBI, the agency said.
Subodh Rai, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings, said: “Improving business sentiment on account of increased economic activity over the past couple of months, and expectation of a sharp recovery next fiscal, are persuading borrowers to skip OTDR.
“Another deterrent is the impact on the borrower’s long-term credit history – accounts of those opting for OTDR – would be classified as restructured advances by lenders, which could impact their ability to raise debt in future.”
Early into the lockdown, 968 companies, or about 27 per cent of the sample set, had opted for the moratorium allowed by the RBI. As much as 98 per cent of these are not seeking an OTDR.
Additionally, for about 44 per cent of Crisil-rated corporates, more than three-fourth of their debt comprises short-term working capital facilities.
In these cases, availing of OTDR would have negligible benefits, as the resolution plans under this scheme are focussed on deferring principal repayment of long-term debt.
Such borrowers, instead of opting for debt recast, may prefer to seek additional working capital financing as announced by the RBI under its Covid-19 regulatory package, opined the agency.
Sameer Charania, Director, CRISIL Ratings, said: “The recently-announced Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the healthcare sector and 26 other stressed sectors, which allows companies to borrow up to 20 per cent of their outstanding dues, will further dissuade borrowers – especially those facing temporary liquidity issues – from opting for debt recast.”
However, companies that belong to highly impacted sectors such as hotels, retail, real estate, and textiles would still prefer OTDR, given their longer business-recovery timelines, he added.
“That said, these are early days and greater clarity will emerge as we move closer to the regulatory deadline of December 31 set by the RBI for invoking debt restructuring plans.
“The number of companies seeking OTDR may increase if sentiment around recovery dampens or Covid-19 afflictions keep increasing, leading to fresh curbs on economic activity,” the agency said.
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The 104-year-old prison in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, steeped in history, is fascinating, says its top ...
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...