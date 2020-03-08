As RBI allays YES Bank depositors’ fears, crisis spreads to NBFCs, fintech players

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
Even as the RBI on Sunday once again assured YES Bank depositors about the safety of their funds, the crisis is impacting other banks and NBFCs. Indiabulls Housing Finance said the private sector lender owes it ₹662 crore via AT-1 Bonds. Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has decided to defer its fund-raising plans. A number of fintech players, which were using YES Bank’s platform for digital transactions, have also been impacted.
“Concern has been raised in certain sections of media about the safety of deposits of certain banks. This concern is based on analysis which is flawed. Solvency of banks is internationally based on Capital to Risk Weighted Assets and not on marketcap,” the RBI said, adding that it closely monitors all the banks and hereby assures all depositors that there is no such concern of safety of their deposits in any bank.
Simultaneously, YES Bank also allowed ATM withdrawals by depositors. “You can now make withdrawals using your YES Bank Debit Card both at YES Bank and other bank ATMs,” it said in a tweet.
Net banking facilities and withdrawals from ATMs had been hit for the bank’s customers after the RBI had put the private sector lender under moratorium and capped withdrawals at ₹50,000 per customer on March 5. YES Bank is also set to announce its long-delayed third-quarter results on March 14.
“…we wish to inform that the Administrator will consider and take on record the unaudited financial results of the bank, for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2019 along with limited review report thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Bank on Saturday, March 14, 2020,” it said in a regulatory filing.
Despite all this, the crisis did impact sentiment in the financial services sector.
Indiabulls Housing Finance said the private sector lender owes it ₹662 crore via AT-1 Bonds. “The investments in AT-1 bonds of YES Bank were made in 2017 as part of its treasury management of over ₹20,000 crore of cash and when the bank was worth over $10 billion in value. Indiabulls Housing Finance has no term loans outstanding from YES Bank,” it said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.
Neither Sameer Gehlaut, promoter of Indiabulls Housing Finance, nor any of his companies/companies owned by his family members have loans outstanding from YES Bank, it further said.
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has decided to defer its fund-raising plans. “In view of the current market conditions and since the bank is adequately capitalised at present, it has been decided not to consider raising Basel III-compliant Debt Capital instruments for the time being,” it said in a regulatory filing, adding that the board meeting called on Monday is now deferred.
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
In January this year, a news report announced the launch of a cab service at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi ...
The Women’s Technology Park in Salem is turning rural women into entrepreneurs, through sustainable schemes
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
In many aspects, you are better suited to manage money. So, what are you waiting for?
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
The year 2019-20 could be a washout with poor results , and likely impact of coronavirus
RBI’s proposal to write off AT1 bonds of Yes Bank is bad news for MF investors
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...