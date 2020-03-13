Asian central banks inject fundsto soothe virus-rattled markets

Asian central banks moved aggressively to counter the market carnage on Friday, pumping liquidity into the financial system and discussing emergency action to fight the global economy’s biggest threat since the financial crisis.

The Bank of Korea is considering a special meeting to tackle wild swings in the foreign-exchange market, and Japan offered to provide as much as ¥2.2 trillion of liquidity in three different operations.

Market sell-off

Friday’s market sell-off follows Wall Street’s worst day since 1987 as investors worry the economy is plunging into recession. Policy makers in Asia-Pacific have been acting for weeks to counter the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak, but are now being pushed to do even more. “Asian central banks will have to be more aggressive in easing policy and cutting interest rates,” said Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte. in Singapore. Conventional monetary policy may not be effective under this crisis of confidence and fear.

Asian stocks later pared some of Friday’s early losses, while US futures pushed higher. Global equities are still heading for their worst week since 2008 after the US benchmark index fell 9.5 per cent on Thursday. Chua suggests Asian central banks coordinate action and unveil a programme of buying exchange-traded funds to curb an indiscriminate sell-off across markets and put a floor to this senseless panic.

Among central bank actions Friday: The Bank of Japan agreed to an emergency meeting with the finance ministry and regulators as officials try to calm markets with bond buying; Australia’s central bank injected A$8.8 billion ($5.5 billion) in its open-market operations, the most in at least seven years.

Indonesia’s central bank bought 6 trillion rupiah ($405 million) of government bonds to prop up financial markets, adding to 8 trillion rupiah of bonds purchased on Thursday; China has held its full fire as the increase in domestic virus cases slows, but now is preparing to inject more cash into the world’s second-biggest economy.

Global central bank action in recent weeks has done little to calm market jitters as the virus fanned out and started to dent economies across Europe and in the US. The Fed and Bank of England surprised with emergency rate cuts, while the ECB pledged asset purchases and looser lending requirements on Thursday.