At 11 lakh, LIC sees surge in death claims in FY21

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of death claims reported to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC ) in FY21 surged to its highest-ever level in at least five years at over 11 lakh.
State-run LIC received 11.42 lakh death claims in 2020-21 and settled 11.47 lakh claims, including the pending ones from the previous year. It paid a total of ₹24,195.01 crore for death claims in FY21.
The data, however, does not specify how many death claims were related to the pandemic. This was a 17.1 per cent jump in the number of death claims reported to LIC in FY20 at 9.75 lakh. In all, it had settled 9.32 lakh death claims in FY20, and paid out ₹17,419.57 crore.
The number of death claims reported to the insurer has been steadily declining in the last five years at least, when 10.5 lakh death claims were reported in FY17. It was expected that death claims for LIC would have spiked in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, when the second wave of the pandemic hit the country.
Most private sector life insurers had reported at least a two-fold increase in death claims in the first quarter of the fiscal, attributing it to the pandemic. However, similar data is not available in the case of LIC at present.
“LIC is the dominant player in the life insurance sector, and it was expected that like the rest of the industry, it, too, would have seen a sharp rise in claims in the first quarter of the fiscal with the second wave of the pandemic. Some of the death claims may be reported with a lag by the survivors of policyholders, and could be reported in later quarters by LIC,” said an industry expert who did not wish to be named on the issue.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...