At 95.5 cr, UPI transactions at a new high in September

Dvara KGFS raises ₹70 crore in Series E
Dvara KGFS, a financial services company that is into financial inclusion, has raised ₹70 crore in the second ...
The Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, gained more traction in September, to touch a record high of 95.5 crore transactions amounting to ₹1.61-lakh crore. Data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) revealed that this is an all-time high in terms of volume and transaction amount since UPI was introduced over three years ago.
In August, the number of UPI transactions stood at 91.8 crore, amounting to ₹1.54-lakh crore.
Experts believe the number of transactions could cross the 100-crore-mark by next month with the government’s push on digital payments and the start of the festival season.
Mandar Agashe, Founder and Vice-President, Sarvatra Technologies, said: “UPI transactions have got a serious boost from the recent MDR exemption since kirana stores are getting increasingly digitised, and the trend is expected to get bigger as it gets rampant in the semi-urban and rural areas. With the upcoming festival season, UPI transactions crossing the 100-crore-mark by the end of this month does not seem to be far.”
Meanwhile, other popular payment means, including the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and BHIM app registered muted growth in the month.
IMPS transactions touched 20.41 crore in September this year, amounting to ₹1.83-lakh crore. While this was higher in volume terms than the previous month, the transaction size was lower. In August, IMPS transactions stood at 20 crore, totalling ₹1.88-lakh crore.
Similarly, transactions through the BHIM app were also lower last month at 1.71 crore, amounting to ₹5,924 crore. In comparison, it stood at 1.68 crore, aggregating ₹6,132.10 crore in August.
Dvara KGFS, a financial services company that is into financial inclusion, has raised ₹70 crore in the second ...
Arali Ventures invests at seed stage in start-ups
A clutch of investors is organising intense sessions bringing together experienced entrepreneurs and industry ...
OnePlus has this tradition of bringing out a ‘T’ version of its phone. After all, how boring would it be to ...
One of the main factors that influences the domestic price is the demand and supply of skimmed milk powder
Since the beginning of September, the commodity market has been under pressure, with the highly traded base ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...