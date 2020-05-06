AT1 bond adjustments boost Yes Bank net profit to Rs 2,629 crore in Q4

Private sector lender Yes Bank posted a net profit of Rs 2,621 crore for the fourth quarter of last fiscal due to one time adjustment from AT1 bonds. The bank reported a significant erosion in its deposit base at Rs 1.05 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020.

Yes Bank’s net profit got a boost in fourth quarter of 2019-20 after taking into account income from write-down of Basel III compliant Additional Tier I (AT I) Bonds amounting to Rs 8,415 crore.

However, without this cushion, the bank would have reported a net loss of Rs 3,668.33 crore for the January to March 2020 quarter as against a net loss of Rs 1,507 crore in the same period a year ago. It had reported a net loss in the third quarter of a whopping Rs 18,560.31 crore.

For the full fiscal 2019-20, the troubled private sector lender reported a net loss of Rs 22,715 crore as compared to a net profit of Rs 1,720 crore in 2018-19.

The bank, which was put under a moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India in March and was eventually bailed out through a reconstruction scheme by the government and RBI with investment from State Bank of India and other banks, saw a sharp drop in its customer confidence with a decline in advances and deposits.

Its deposit base more than halved to Rs 1,05,364 crore as on March 31, 2020 from Rs 2,27,610 crore a year ago. Investors had been withdrawing steadily from the bank and its deposits had fallen to Rs 1,65,755 crore as on December 31, 2019.

Similarly, advances declined by 29 per cent to Rs 1,71,443 crore as on March 31, 2020 from Rs 2,41,500 crore a year ago.

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal, Yes Bank’s net interest income fell to Rs 1,274 crore from Rs 2,506 crore a year ago. Net Interest Margin for the quarter was 1.9 per cent, an increase of nearly 50 basis points over the third quarter. However, NIM was much higher at 3.1 per cent a year ago.

Non interest income for the quarter grew 12.3 per cent to Rs 597 crore from Rs 532 crore a year ago.

“Retail banking fees has demonstrated resilience during the quarter despite lockdown and moratorium,” Yes Bank said in a late night statement on Wednesday.

Provisions rose 33 per cent to Rs 4,872 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 3,662 crore a year ago. Its provision coverage ratio has improved to 73.77 per cent in the fourth quarter versus 72.7 per cent in the third quarter.

The bank’s gross non performing assets stood at 16.8 per cent of gross advances amounting to Rs 32,878 crore as on March 31, 2020 from 18.87 per cent in the third quarter and 3.22 per cent as on March 31, 2019.

Net NPAs also declined on a sequential basis to 5.03 per cent of net advances from 5.97 per cent in the third quarter of 2019-20. Net NPAs had stood at 1.86 per cent a year ago.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio stands at 8.5 per cent and CET 1 ratio is at 6.3 per cent as on March 31, 2020.