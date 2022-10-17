Yubi, formerly CredAvenue, today announced the appointment of the retired civil servant and current Chairman of the Board of HDFC Bank Atanu Chakraborty as the Independent Chairman of its Board.

In a press release, the Chennai-based debt marketplace said Chakraborty has held prestigious positions as the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and part of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India.

“Yubi, since its inception, has been working towards providing various stakeholders in the Indian financial system with credible and efficient digital infrastructure. It gives me immense pleasure to join and chair Yubi’s Board and be a part of its mission to innovate and unlock the potential of growth of the Indian Economy,” the release commented Chakraborty as saying.

‘Solving complex challenges’

Gaurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Yubi, said, “Having unlocked the various possibilities of financing for our economy to thrive by solving some of the most complex challenges when it comes to credit access, it is a matter of pride for us at Yubi to have Atanu Chakraborty join our board.”

“He will guide us in building a robust internal governing structure and achieving our mission of deepening the credit market and leveraging the true potential of India,” Kumar added.