Atul Kumar Goel joins Punjab National Bank

Atul Kumar Goel, who was till recently MD & CEO at UCO Bank, on Saturday joined Punjab National Bank, the country’s second largest public sector bank.

He will initially serve as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in PNB until end January. Goel is slated to take over as PNB’s MD & CEO with effect from February 1.

Goel will replace CH. S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, incumbent MD & CEO of PNB, who is due to demit office at the end of January this year.

Goel will serve as PNB Chief up to the date of his attaining the age of superannuation (till December 31, 2024).

He has around three decades of professional banking experience in three banks, namely, Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank), Union Bank of India and UCO Bank. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has vast experience, exposure and expertise in all major areas of banking, including Large Corporate, Treasury Management, Risk Management, Financial Planning & Investor Relations, apart from Support Service, Business Process Transformation and Compliance.

He is also at the helm of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) as its Chairman for 2021-22. Additionally, he is a Director on the Board of The New India Assurance Co. Ltd. He is also a member of Governing Council & Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF).

Before UCO Bank, Goel worked as Executive Director at Union Bank of India.

As a Chartered Accountant, Goel began his banking career with Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank) on March 27, 1992 as Specialist Officer in Scale II.