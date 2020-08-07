AU Small Finance Bank commences operations in Bengaluru

AU Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, has commenced its operations in Bengaluru by opening a branch.

The bank launched its first branch at JP Nagar in Bengaluru. With this, it now has 665 banking touchpoints across 12 states and one Union Territory. AU Bank will open another branch on Residency Road later this month.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “AU Bank embarks on its journey to the southern states starting with the silicon valley of India. We are looking forward to the innovative spirit of the Bengalurians and are excited to offer our differentiated services to them.”

“AU has a 25-year legacy of being a retail-focused and customer-centric institution. This is an important landmark in our journey of becoming a bnk with pan India presence. In this journey from the ‘incredible state of India’ to the ‘one state with many worlds’ we will try to bring the versatility of Rajasthan to the land of imagination. I am optimistic that as a digitally-focussed bank, we will be able to offer simplified banking and customised solutions to the city of millennials. To the Bengalurians, I would like to say - Be U! Be with AU!,” he added.

Digital solutions

With a strong focus on digital solutions, AU Bank has adopted technology as an enabler to evolve as a customer-centric bank. The bank offers contactless FD, video KYC, WhatsApp banking, missed-call banking, TAB banking, and AU ABHI instant self-onboarding bank account, among others.

Since the beginning of its banking services, AU has designed products and services keeping customer needs and challenges in mind. That is how AU emerged as a one-of-its-kind bank that does not require customers to fill in cash deposit forms or withdrawal slips, devised the concept of ‘no home branch’, and offered extended banking hours, among other innovations.

In the last three years as a bank, AU has built a net worth of about ₹4,600 crore, deposit base of over ₹26,000 crore and lending base of about ₹30,000 crore.