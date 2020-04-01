AU Small Finance Bank commits ₹5 crore for Covid-19 relief work

AU Small Finance Bank has committed ₹5 crore for Covid-19 relief work, of which ₹2 crore is for PM CARES Fund and ₹51 lakh each to Delhi and Maharashtra Chief Ministers’ relief funds. It will also contribute ₹2 crore through various corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Further, AU Bank will also provide support to the Rajasthan Government for a testing facility that was established in Bhilwara, one of the worst hit districts in the State, the company said in a statement.

“As an essential service provider, AU Bank is always standing strong with the Government and citizens of the country. Along with this, we are constantly taking initiatives to support our government fight the coronavirus pandemic. All the employees are participating in these efforts wholeheartedly, especially the AU Foundation team that is consistently doing need assessment and devising specific programmes for the needy,” Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at AU Bank, said.

AU Bank will also set up medical facilities at Pune and Mumbai, and provide food kits to over 25,000 families through its branch networks across 11 States. Besides, it will provide cooked meals to over one lakh families across Jaipur, Mumbai and other cities.

It is also providing medical kits with masks, gloves, personal protective equipment and sanitiser to health workers, police personnel and other frontline workers.