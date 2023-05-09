AU Small Finance Bank has partnered RuPay to roll out the Business Cashback Rupay credit card, an innovative solution tailored to meet the financial requirements of self-employed customers.

This latest offering is aimed at providing a diverse range of benefits to small businesses.

The credit card was launched in the presence of Dilip Asbe, CEO of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO of AU Small Finance Bank.

AU Small Finance Bank’s Business Cashback RuPay Credit Card simplifies financial operations for businesses with benefits like upto 2 per cent cashback, 48 days interest-free credit, and instant loans.

It also offers fire insurance, burglary, and housebreaking coverage, making it a one-stop solution for businesses.

Also read: AU Small Finance Bank enables bill payment via video banking

“At AU Small Finance Bank, we understand that the MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy and we have been serving this segment for the last 28 years. We are committed to providing innovative financial solutions that cater to the unique needs of this segment and the Business Cashback RuPay credit card is a testament to our commitment to the MSMEs,” said Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO of AU SFB.

Asbe said that NPCI is committed to promoting innovation in the banking sector, and this credit card is a clear example of that besides promoting financial inclusion.

Also read: How to benefit from reverse arbitrage in AU Small Finance Bank