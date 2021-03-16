Money & Banking

AU Small Finance Bank raises ₹600 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 16, 2021

The Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has raised ₹625.50 crore through sale of shares to institutional investors.

The bank has completed the allotment of equity shares under its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) and has successfully raised ₹625.5 crore through the issuance of 50,00,000 equity shares at an issue price of ₹1,251/- per share, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The issue was launched on March 9 with a floor price of ₹1,181.06 a piece.

The QIP witnessed strong reception from both domestic and international institutional investors and the entire QIP was subscribed by sovereign wealth funds, large foreign portfolio investors, life insurance company and domestic mutual funds,

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 16, 2021
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.