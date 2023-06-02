Assets under management (AUM) of non-banking financial company-microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) is expected to grow 25-30 per cent this fiscal amid improving asset quality and continued traction in economic activity, according to CRISIL Ratings.

Complementing these tailwinds will be rising profitability supported by higher net interest margins, said the credit rating agency, adding the confluence of these factors augurs well for the credit profiles of NBFC-MFIs.

Overall, the microfinance sector’s AUM is estimated to have crossed ₹3.4-lakh crore as of March 2023, with NBFC-MFIs outpacing small finance banks, universal banks and other lenders. The agency said NBFC-MFIs now have the largest lending footprint in microfinance with an AUM of about ₹1.3-lakh crore.

The growth has come on the back of pent-up demand for credit and increase in ticket-size of disbursements (up 10-15 per cent across loan cycles over the past two fiscals).

Ajit Velonie, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings, said: “The market share of NBFC-MFIs in microfinance credit rose 700 basis points in 33 months to about 38 per cent as of December 2022 from about 31 per cent as of March 2020.

“Their focus on intra-state penetration has meant top five states now comprise over half of the industry AUM. Bihar has the largest share at 12.7 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu (11.1 per cent) and Karnataka (10 per cent).”

CRISIL said the growth in AUM has been accompanied by improvement in asset quality, as reflected in stressed assets (gross non-performing assets + restructured assets) falling to about 6 per cent in December 2022 from a peak of about 13 per cent in September 2021, and to an estimated 3 per cent as of March 2023.

The agency observed that NBFC-MFIs have been cleaning up their pandemic-impacted loan books through write-offs and sale to asset reconstruction companies through last fiscal. This, coupled with lower slippages in recent originations, has helped bring down their stressed assets level.

CRISIL assessed that overall, profitability — measured by return on managed assets — is expected to exceed 3 per cent in fiscal 2024, versus about 1 per cent in fiscals 2021 and 2022 and about 1.5-2.0 per cent in fiscal 2023.

The improvement will be driven by adoption of risk-based loan pricing and improved credit underwriting, which would lead to higher margins and lower credit costs, respectively.

Credit costs to decline

Credit costs, which had peaked at 4-5 per cent in the past two fiscals because of the pandemic-related challenges, has started to stabilise and fell to 3.0-3.5 per cent (annualised) during the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

“It should fall further to 2.0-2.5 per cent this fiscal because a chunk of AUM now comprises disbursements made in the past 12-15 months and these have exhibited strong collection efficiency of 98-99 per cent.

“This reflects restoration of cash flows of underlying borrowers after the pandemic-driven liquidity constraints. Continued strengthening of underwriting practices with usage of comprehensive credit bureau report has also helped,” said the agency.

Prashant Mane, Associate Director, CRISIL Ratings, said: “The average interest yield on portfolio generated in the past 12 months is estimated to have risen by 150-250 basis points. The resultant higher net interest margin along with lower incremental credit cost, should lift profitability to the pre-pandemic levels.”

The agency noted that while the impact of elevated interest rates and inflation will bear watching — given the vulnerability of borrowers to external shocks — the revised regulatory framework will hold NBFC-MFIs in good stead as it will help build balance sheet buffers and support their credit profiles.