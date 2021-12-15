AutoPay continues to see robust growth in November

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
AutoPay continues to see wide scale acceptance amongst customers even as a number of banks are still rolling out facilities for e-mandate for recurring transactions.
Data with the National Payments Corporation of India reveals that as many as 45.54 lakh mandates were registered in November and 1.84 crore mandates executed last month on the AutoPay platform.
State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda were the three top lenders for registration of mandates in November with 14.56 lakh, 4.56 lakh and 3.63 lakh mandates registered respectively with them.
Mandate registration refers to the transaction when the consumer creates a recurring mandate for recurring payments. Execution refers to the transaction when the recurring debit is done on the remitting account.
The uptick in mandate registration and execution has continued over the last few months.
In the month of October, over 40.3 lakh mandates were registered and 1.33 crore mandates were executed on AutoPay. Similarly, in September 31.43 lakh mandates were registered and over 70.9 lakh mandates were executed on the platform.
AutoPay, which was launched last year, enables users to make recurring transactions upto ₹5,000 for payment of utility bills, entertainment subscriptions, EMI payments, insurance and mutual funds.
The auto debit guidelines for recurring payments were made effective from October 1, 2021. With many merchants moving to AutoPay to ensure convenience to customers, experts believe the platform has a huge scope for growth.
Major merchants live on AutoPay include Netflix, Paytm, Gaana, Disney Hotstar, Policybazaar.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...