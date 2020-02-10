Avendus Wealth Management appoints Nitin Singh as MD and CEO

Avendus Wealth Management, financial services’ provider Avendus Group company, has appointed Nitin Singh as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 3.

Singh’s role at Avendus Wealth Management include leading a team of private bankers, product specialists, portfolio managers and strategic business functions to serve clients across geographies in India, the company said in a statement.

Avendus Wealth, which started in 2010, has grown its assets under management to over $4 billion today on the back of the trust reposed in it by about 1,000 Ultra High Networth Individual clients and corporate treasuries.

Singh, who joins Avendus from Standard Chartered Bank where he was Managing Director and Head of the Wealth Management business, will be also part of the Executive Committee which is the strategic think tank of Avendus Group.

Prior to joining Standard Chartered, he was associated with HSBC Private Bank as the Global Head of Fund Strategy, it said.