Instances of imposition of penalty on banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) by the Reserve Bank of India shot up about three times to 189 in FY22 even as the amount of penalty slapped on them more than doubled to ₹65.32 crore, according to a central bank report.

In FY21, RBI had imposed penalties aggregating ₹31.36 crore on 61 regulated entities/ REs (banks and NBFCs), per RBI’s latest Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India.

Major reasons

During 2021-22, the major reasons for imposition of monetary penalties on regulated entities included inter alia, non-compliance with exposure and IRAC (income recognition and asset classification) norms, frauds classification and reporting, and violation of cyber security framework guidelines, the central bank said.

During the year, the average per instance penalty was the highest for private sector banks and was the lowest for co-operative banks.

In FY22, RBI imposed monetary penalty aggregating ₹29.39 crore on 16 private sector banks. It imposed penalties aggregating ₹17.55 crore and ₹12.10 crore on 13 public sector banks and 145 co-operative banks, respectively, among others.

Enforcement action

RBI set up the Enforcement Department in April 2017 with a view to separate enforcement action from supervisory process.

The central bank has a structured, rule-based approach to identify and process the violations by the REs of applicable statutes and rules, regulations, guidelines and orders made, directions issued, and conditions imposed thereunder by it, and enforce the same consistently across the Reserve Bank.

The objective of enforcement is to ensure compliance by the REs with laws, within the overarching principle of ensuring financial stability, public interest and consumer protection.