Money & Banking

Aviva launches retirement plan designed for defence forces

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

Aviva Life Insurance, a private life insurer, has launched Aviva Income Suraksha, a non-participating traditional retirement plan, specially designed for the Defence Forces.

The product offers soldiers the ability to plan their financial preparedness post-retirement with ease. It is aimed at providing an additional financial aid with a regular monthly income stream for all customers.

Anjali Malhotra, Chief Customer, Marketing, Digital & IT Officer, said: “With Aviva Income Suraksha, we aim to secure the financial future of the defence personnel, who are the protectors of our nation. The endeavour is to secure the lives of those who work tirelessly to protect us. The plan has been customised to their specific needs and will enable them to carry out proper financial planning for their growing needs through different life-stages.”

Published on July 15, 2019
Insurance
retirement
Aviva Industries Ltd
Next Story

RBI imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty on Union Bank of India

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
RBI imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty on Union Bank of India