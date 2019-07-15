Aviva launches retirement plan designed for defence forces

Aviva Life Insurance, a private life insurer, has launched Aviva Income Suraksha, a non-participating traditional retirement plan, specially designed for the Defence Forces.

The product offers soldiers the ability to plan their financial preparedness post-retirement with ease. It is aimed at providing an additional financial aid with a regular monthly income stream for all customers.

Anjali Malhotra, Chief Customer, Marketing, Digital & IT Officer, said: “With Aviva Income Suraksha, we aim to secure the financial future of the defence personnel, who are the protectors of our nation. The endeavour is to secure the lives of those who work tirelessly to protect us. The plan has been customised to their specific needs and will enable them to carry out proper financial planning for their growing needs through different life-stages.”