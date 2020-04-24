Money & Banking

Axis Bank board to consider proposal to raise funds

Mumbai | Updated on April 24, 2020 Published on April 24, 2020

Our Bureau

Private sector lender Axis Bank is looking to raise funds through debt. The board of the private sector lender will be meeting from April 27 to April 29, it said in a regulatory filing.

“The board will also consider borrowing or raising funds in Indian currency, foreign currency by issue of debt instruments, including but not limited to bonds and non-convertible debentures...,” it said.

On April 28, the board will also consider and approve the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full financial year 2019-20.

On Friday, the lender’s scrip fell 5.96 per cent and closed at ₹404.10 apiece on the BSE.

