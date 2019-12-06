Axis Bank CFO Jairam Sridharan quits

Axis Bank’s Chief Financial Officer Jairam Sridharan has resigned. “This is to inform you that Jairam Sridharan, Group Executive and Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank, has today informed the bank that he would like to pursue other career opportunities and, as such, has resigned from the services of the bank,” the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing on Friday, adding that he will continue to serve as the Group Executive and CFO under his notice period of three months.

Axis Bank has already begun the succession plan under the advice of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee of Board, and will appoint a suitable candidate in due course. Sridharan has been with Axis Bank for nearly a decade after joining in June 2010.

He was earlier President, Retail Lending and Payments, and was elevated to the post of Group Executive and CFO in October 2015 and handled finance, strategy and business intelligence functions. The announcement was made after market hours.

Axis Bank scrip fell 1.64 per cent and closed at ₹717.55 apiece on the BSE.