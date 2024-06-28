Axis Bank inaugurated its domestic retail branch at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) on Friday.

The branch will cater to the banking needs of both retail and institutional customers, offering a range of products and services such as savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans, forex, trade finance, and treasury solutions, stated an official release here. Through this branch, Axis Bank will enable NRI customers to initiate US Dollar ($) fixed deposits seamlessly through the Axis Bank mobile banking application.

The new domestic retail branch at GIFT City will complement Axis Bank’s existing banking unit, which focuses exclusively on international business within the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). This branch will cater to the rapidly evolving residential and commercial sectors within GIFT City, providing banking services to the growing community of start-ups, residential projects, and other businesses. It will extend a diverse range of banking services such as Current Accounts/Savings Accounts, Corporate Salary, Retail Liabilities, Retail Assets, Home Loans, Forex Transactions, Unsecured Loans, Credit Cards, and Special Non-Residential Rupee Accounts. Additionally, the Bank will offer unique facilities like the BNA (Bunch Note Acceptors) ATM machine, the release added

Ms. Arnika Dixit, President and Head - Branch Banking, Axis Bank stated, “We are excited to launch our first domestic retail branch of GIFT City, a burgeoning hub for both commercial and residential growth. The new branch is a testament to Axis Bank’s vision to harness the potential of emerging markets and contribute to the economic development of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Our presence here will cater to the diverse banking needs of our customers, while leveraging the strategic advantages and the unique ecosystem of GIFT City to foster economic growth and innovation in this Special Economic Zone. We look forward to building long-lasting relationships with our customers and partners in GIFT City and contributing to its development as a global financial hub.”

The branch was inaugurated by Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City, Gandhinagar in the presence of Ms. Arnika Dixit and other bank officials.