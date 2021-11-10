Axis Bank inks pact with Army Insurance Group for retail mortgage loans

Axis Bank on Wednesday signed an MoU with the Army Insurance Group (AGI) to offer retail mortgage loans to the Indian Army.

“The bank will offer best-in-class products and services to defence personnel to cater to their home loan requirements,” it said in a statement.

Through this partnership, it will exclusively offer higher loan amounts as well as the facility to transfer the balance of their loans from AGI to Axis Bank.

“As all Army personnel are entitled to draw pension, the borrowers can also extend the repayment period beyond their retirement, thus enabling them to borrow higher loans,” it further said.