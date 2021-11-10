Money & Banking

Axis Bank inks pact with Army Insurance Group for retail mortgage loans

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 10, 2021

To offer higher home loans with extended repayment period

Axis Bank on Wednesday signed an MoU with the Army Insurance Group (AGI) to offer retail mortgage loans to the Indian Army.

“The bank will offer best-in-class products and services to defence personnel to cater to their home loan requirements,” it said in a statement.

Through this partnership, it will exclusively offer higher loan amounts as well as the facility to transfer the balance of their loans from AGI to Axis Bank.

“As all Army personnel are entitled to draw pension, the borrowers can also extend the repayment period beyond their retirement, thus enabling them to borrow higher loans,” it further said.

