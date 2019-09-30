Money & Banking

Axis Bank launches Express FD

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 30, 2019 Published on September 30, 2019

Private sector lender Axis Bank, on Monday, announced the launch of a digital fixed-deposit product. Called ‘Express FD’, a customer can open an Express FD account in three minutes through the digital mode without opening a savings account with the bank.

