Axis Bank, Max Financial Services sign JV pact for Max Life Insurance

Axis Bank Limited and Max Financial Services Limited (MFS) on Tuesday announced the signing of definitive agreements to become joint venture partners in Max Life Insurance Company Limited (Max Life).

Axis Bank will hold 30 per cent stake in Max Life post transaction closure.

"The development will result in a mutually beneficial and enduring relationship between Axis Bank and Max Life and bring the stability of a long term partnership to India’s fourth largest private life insurance franchise," Axis Bank said in a statement, adding that the joint venture arrangement will significantly improve Max Life’s competitive position vis a vis its competitors, including the other large bank owned private life insurers.

The Boards of Axis Bank, MFS and Max Life approved the transaction late on April 27.

This development follows discussions after the three companies had signed a confidentiality and exclusivity arrangement on February 20 this year to explore the possibility of a long-term