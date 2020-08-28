Axis Bank sees productivity increase in work from home

RHA TrueConnect 2 TWS: 44 hours of battery life
The TrueConnect 2 promise significant noise isolation
Private sector lender Axis Bank, which initiated work from home facilities for its call centre employees during the lockdown, could continue with some of these changes even post the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Some of these changes are permanent, and (we) may continue with work from home even post Covid. On the operations side, our endeavour would be to allow about 60 per cent of the total workforce to continue working from home,” said Ratan Kesh, EVP and Head – Process Transformation and Customer Experience, Axis Bank.
Also read: Axis Bank to acquire 17% in Max Life Insurance instead of 29%
Realising that customers would continue to require call centre assistance for banking services and frauds, disputes or failed transactions, Axis Bank had initiated work from home for its executives at the start of the lockdown.
“About 3,500 people are working from home in Operations, of which 1,700 take customer calls. Even during the lockdown, critical activities have been kept running by working from home,” Kesh told BusinessLine, adding that it now gets 80 per cent of the earlier peak, and employees have been able to handle the calls from home.
The bank identified and classified the services in three segments – emergency, premium and non-critical services, to structure the teams and their respective roles, and gave handsets, laptops and desktops to employees to work from home.
Kesh said that this has also improved the productivity of employees. “We are convinced about this that some of these changes are very good changes. Productivity of employees has gone up,” he said, adding that travel time in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad where the bank’s operating and call centres are located, can be anywhere between two to three hours.
“Now, people are willing to devote a part of the time to office activity,” he said.
The bank had, last month, also unveiled Automated Voice Assistant ‘AXAA’, which is an Artificial Intelligence-powered conversational voice BOT. It can converse in English, Hindi and Hinglish and is capable of handling one lakh customer queries and requests per day.
The TrueConnect 2 promise significant noise isolation
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
German luxury sportscar maker Porsche has just launched the new Panamera — its four-door saloon with a boost ...
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 The stock is moving in a sideways trend; go long above ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
It’s Michael Jackson’s birth anniversary, and we’ve featured a quiz on some of the most well-known performers ...
The author’s new novel — Body and Blood — has the tenor of a thriller, but remains at heart a rumination on ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...