Money & Banking

Axis Bank to invest up to ₹600 crore in Yes Bank

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 13, 2020 Published on March 13, 2020

Private sector lender Axis Bank will invest up to ₹600 crore in troubled peer Yes Bank and acquire 60 crore equity shares.

The decision was taken at the meeting of its Board of Directors on Friday.

“The Board of Directors of Axis Bank Ltd at its meeting held today has accorded approval to invest a sum of up to ₹600 crore (for acquiring up to 60 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each (Rupees two only) of Yes Bank Limited, for cash, at a premium of ₹8 per equity share, under the proposed Scheme of Reconstruction of Yes Bank Limited under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949,” it said in a regulatory filing.

The investment in Yes Bank is towards its revival under the reconstruction scheme planned by the RBI and approved by the government, it further said.

Published on March 13, 2020
Yes Bank Ltd
Axis Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
We are well capitalised and asset quality is ‘healthy’: Federal Bank