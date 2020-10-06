Axis Bank, Vistara launch co-branded forex card

Xiaomi’ a Mi Smart Speaker is here to play
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Vistara and Axis Bank on Tuesday launched a co-branded forex card that can load up to 16 currencies.
The card has locked-in exchange rates and the card holder will accrue 3 award points on Club Vistara for every $5 or an equivalent value spent, the airline said in a release.
Club Vistara (CV) is the airline’s frequent flyer program.
“Customers also get awarded 500 CV points as a Welcome Bonus on signing up (for the forex card),” it said.
The forex card can load up to 16 currencies and has various emergency assistance services like loss of passport assistance through TripAssist and insurance cover of up to ₹ 3 lakh, the release added.
Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan said, “We are proud to be the first Indian airline to offer a co-branded forex card. It is also in line with our broader strategy of forging more partnerships with like-minded brands to offer maximum choice and convenience to our customers.”
Ravi Narayanan, President and Head Branch Banking, Retail Liabilities and Products, Axis Bank, said, “One can shop and dine globally without worrying about high exchange rates and transaction charges, and also earn Club Vistara Points on the same.”
He expressed confidence that the forex card will be a valuable addition to the bank’s growing portfolio of products and an attractive proposition for customers.
