Money & Banking

B Sankar takes charge as Chief GM of SBI Chennai Circle

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 07, 2020 Published on July 07, 2020

State Bank of India on Tuesday announced that B Sankar has assumed charge as Chief General Manager of the bank’s Chennai Circle. Earlier, Sankar served as the GM NW-II in the same circle. The circle, which covers entire Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, has 1,243 branches under its jurisdiction.

Published on July 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19 impact: Insurers get claims worth ₹350 crore