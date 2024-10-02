B Uday Bhaskar has taken over as the Chief General Manager (CGM) of the Telangana region of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard).

Uday Bhaskar, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, has 31 years of experience in development banking. A postgraduate in Agriculture from the Andhra Pradesh Agricultural University (now ANGRAU), Uday Bhaskar joined NABARD in 1993 in Karnataka, and has served in various regional offices and in Nabard’s headquarters in Mumbai.

He has handled diversified portfolios in the areas of rural infrastructure financing, refinance, credit planning, farm sector development projects, and Regional Rural Banks.

He headed the State Projects Department at the bank’s Mumbai headquarters, before joining the Telangana office as its Chief General Manager, a Nabard statement said here on Wednesday.

