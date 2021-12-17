Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launches Health Prime rider

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Friday announced the launch of a ‘Health Prime’ rider, which can be availed along with the insurer’s health insurance and personal accident policies.

“The idea behind this rider is to provide holistic healthcare solutions,” it said in a statement, adding that it has tied up with Bajaj Finserv Health, a health-tech company which will leverage its extensive network of more than 2,500 lab chains and 90,000 doctors with various specialties to serve the customers of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

“This will be a remarkable step towards redefining the health and wellness landscape in the country thriving on the power of digitisation,” it further said.

Coverage

The rider covers four key areas including tele-consultation cover, doctor consultation cover, investigations cover for pathology or radiology expenses and annual preventive health check-up cover in a cashless manner.

“With Health Prime rider, our aim is to provide a total wellness ecosystem and encourage a preventive rather than curative approach,” said Tapan Singhel, Managing Director and CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance at a virtual press conference, while noting that there has been a sharp increase in medical inflation post the Covid-19 pandemic.