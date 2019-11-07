Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launches mobile app for farmers

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has rolled out a mobile app ‘Farmitra,’ catering to the specific needs of farmers. Through this app, which the company claims is the first of its kind in the industry, farmers will not only get insurance solutions, but also a range of other information and advisories, which will cater to their day-to-day farming needs.

Users of this app can see regular weather forecasts specific to their area, advisories customised in line with the selected crops, market price of crops, news related to agriculture developments and also a locator for seed/ soil testing labs, fertiliser dealers, and cold storage around the area.

They will be able to access the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) portal to buy crop insurance and also buy motor and health insurance policies offered by the company.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has roped in external partners, who will be providing agricultural advisories and information. Users of the app will be able to access these advisories free of cost. The application is currently live in six states, namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana. The company intends to add more states and services for a larger geographical outreach of the app’s benefits in the near future.

All one needs to do is register, mentioning their state, block, area of farm land, crops and other relevant details. “Through Farmitra, we intend to make available customised solutions, right from weather forecasts to offering relevant insurance, on the same platform,’’ Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said in a release.